Email : info@tomjoynerfoundation.org

Search TJF.org

  • open-month-slider

    Support TJF Open Month

      During Open Month, the Tom Joyner Foundation rallies support for ALL of our HBCUs. Your tax-deductible gift will help an HBCU scholar stay in school. Here’s how you can support your favorite HBCU or alma mater: Complete the donation form below to make a safe, secure gift. Text the word GROWHBCUS to the number 41444 […]

  • TJF JobCorps HPSlider-1280-500

    Job Posting : TJF / Job Corps Site Coordinator

    Program Purpose/Summary The purpose of this program is to increase readiness for college among Job Corps students and create access to a college education. Position Focus The Site Coordinator will assist with providing college readiness activities, and facilitating college enrollment and retention strategies.This position will also focus on collegiate preparation training for students that includes […]

  • jackson-state-university-2018-winemakers-slider

    2018 Jackson State University DFW Alumni Chapter Black Winemakers Event

    Continuing its annual tradition, the Jackson State University DFW Alumni Chapter will return to Villa’s on Sunday, July 15, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. to host a Brazilian churrasco, serving the restaurant’s numerous meats on skewers, salads, other sides, and desserts. Course appropriate wines secured from Black vineyards across America will be served as the […]

  • daudreanna baker slider

    Daudreanna Baker Wins the 2018 Full Ride Scholarship to an HBCU

    (Dallas – April 4, 2018) Daudreanna Baker of Hazlehurst, Miss. is the winner of the 2018 Tom Joyner Foundation® “Full Ride Scholarship” that will cover full tuition, room and board (on-campus only) and books up to 10 semesters. Baker, who is the oldest of four raised by a single mom at her home about 30 […]

  • Morris Brown Alumni Challenge slider 3

    Morris Brown College Alumni Chapter & Affinity Group Challenge

    Welcome to the Morris Brown College Alumni Chapter & Affinity Group Challenge! This is your opportunity to represent your alumni chapter or affinity group and give back to your alma mater. 100% of your donation will go directly the school and will go towards students, accreditation and facilities at Morris Brown College. All fees are […]

  • morris brown campaign slider

    Morris Brown College Launches ‘$20 Million By 2020’ Campaign to Revive the School

    The Tom Joyner Foundation is working with Morris Brown College to raise funds to continue their legacy of educating students. Through their “$20 Million By 2020” campaign, the school is calling on all alumni and supporters to donate money for students, accreditation and school facilities. In the video below, current Morris Brown students talk about […]

  • TJF BIG Slider

    Tom Joyner Foundation, Blacks in Government Establishes Strategic Alliance

    The Tom Joyner Foundation, Inc. and Blacks In Government, Inc. (BIG) today announced a strategic alliance to assist students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) interested in pursuing careers in local, state, or federal government. The “BIG Collegiate Initiative” will be launched as part of BIG’s Senior Future Leaders In America’s Government (FLAG) program. […]

  • Synthia-Saint-James-slider

    Artist Synthia Saint James Partners With TJF

    Purchase a giclee or print from Synthia Saint James’ signature HBCU collection and support HBCUs. 10% of the net sales from the HBCU ***Limited Edition Giclees on Canvas & Prints*** will be donated to the Tom Joyner Foundation. In addition, enter promo code SSJHBCUART at checkout for a discount of 15% off the retail prices for […]

  • hbcu-students-slider-2.2

We need your help.

Help us send deserving students to HBCUs.

Stay up-to-date with all upcoming TJF and HBCU events and initiatives.

Sign up to receive our newsletter.

What We Do

The Tom Joyner Foundation provides programming that affords diverse academic opportunities to students wanting and/or attending HBCU’s regardless of social or economic status and means.

Read More

Who We Help

We remain focused on ensuring the future of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) well into the 21st Century through customized capacity building programs.

Read more

How You Can Help

Together, we can make a difference in the lives of young people. Donate to a specific HBCU, the Hercules Scholarship or general scholarship fund to help deserving students get an education.

Read more

OUR PROGRAMS

All students deserve the chance to attend college so they can succeed in life. Therefore, it is the vision of the Tom Joyner Foundation to provide programming that affords diverse academic opportunities to students wanting and/or attending HBCU’s regardless of social or economic status and means.

TJF Full Ride Scholarship
TJF Full Ride Scholarship
The Tom Joyner Foundation® ‘Full Ride’ scholarship program that covers all the expenses of one ...
Read More
Al Joyner Memorial Scholarship Fund
Al Joyner Memorial Scholarship Fund
In memory of Albert Joyner, one of the nation’s most successful owners of McDonald’s franchises ...
Read More
Annie Lee Memorial Arts Scholarship
Annie Lee Memorial Arts Scholarship
For Annie Lee, art become a way for her to tell stories about the world around her. In some of ...
Read More
Support Your Favorite HBCU
Support Your Favorite HBCU
The Tom Joyner Foundation (TJF) has made a difference in the lives of more than 29,000 HBCU ...
Read More
School of the Month
School of the Month
The School of the Month Program is the signature program of the Foundation. Annually, the ...
Read More
Teacher Quality Initiative
Teacher Quality Initiative
Our Teacher Quality Initiative provides community college students who desire to become ...
Read More
Veterans Education Program
Veterans Education Program
The Tom Joyner Foundation’s Veterans Education Program is a comprehensive initiative that ...
Read More
Hercules Scholarship
Hercules Scholarship
A Hercules Scholar is a student whose school and community involvement, and academic endeavors, ...
Read More

OUR PARTNERS

To help ease the burden of paying for a college education, these corporations partner with the Tom Joyner Foundation to award scholarships to selected students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.