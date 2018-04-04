Support TJF Open Month

Stay up-to-date with all upcoming TJF and HBCU events and initiatives.
Sign up to receive our newsletter.
OUR PROGRAMS
All students deserve the chance to attend college so they can succeed in life. Therefore, it is the vision of the Tom Joyner Foundation to provide programming that affords diverse academic opportunities to students wanting and/or attending HBCU’s regardless of social or economic status and means.
TJF Full Ride ScholarshipThe Tom Joyner Foundation® ‘Full Ride’ scholarship program that covers all the expenses of one ...
Al Joyner Memorial Scholarship FundIn memory of Albert Joyner, one of the nation’s most successful owners of McDonald’s franchises ...
Annie Lee Memorial Arts ScholarshipFor Annie Lee, art become a way for her to tell stories about the world around her. In some of ...
Support Your Favorite HBCUThe Tom Joyner Foundation (TJF) has made a difference in the lives of more than 29,000 HBCU ...
School of the MonthThe School of the Month Program is the signature program of the Foundation. Annually, the ...
Teacher Quality InitiativeOur Teacher Quality Initiative provides community college students who desire to become ...
Veterans Education ProgramThe Tom Joyner Foundation’s Veterans Education Program is a comprehensive initiative that ...
Hercules ScholarshipA Hercules Scholar is a student whose school and community involvement, and academic endeavors, ...
OUR PARTNERS
To help ease the burden of paying for a college education, these corporations partner with the Tom Joyner Foundation to award scholarships to selected students at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.